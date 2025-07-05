DGN honours Zeb Ejiro

By Benjamin Njoku

Veteran producer, Zeb Ejiro, popularly called the sheikh of Nollywood, has been nominated to be conferred with the Fellow Of The Directors Guild Of Nigeria, FDGN, which is the highest level of membership of the Directors Guild of Nigeria.

In a letter dated July 2nd and signed by the outgoing president of the guild, Dr Victor Okhai, the honour was in recognition of Ejiro’s many years of dedicated efforts in the growth and development of the guild and the art of film directing in Nollywood.

The ceremony is slated for Thursday, July 17, during the guild’s 25 anniversary celebrations in Lagos. According to the letter, “This milestone marks a significant occasion for our guild and your elevation to Fellow status, is a testament to your outstanding contributions to our organization and the film industry”. As a Fellow of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, Zeb Ejiro will be given a Certificate, DGN Branded Work Jacket, Cap and Identity Card, which will be presented to him on the day of the Induction.