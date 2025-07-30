Delineation Crisis: Group calls for exercise cancellation, arrest of INEC staff

Advocacy group, Warri Reclamation Thrust, has demanded the arrest, investigation and petitioning of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, officials involved in what they described as the fraudulent ward delineation exercise of Warri Federal Constituency.

The group urged INEC to conduct the delineation exercise in accordance with its guidelines and obey all Supreme Court judgments, particularly on land ownership in Warri Federal Constituency.

Addressing newsmen in Warri, Delta State, the group’s members Tsaye Mene, Bright Omaghomi, Lily-White Esigbone, Adrian Edema, Osandatunwa Tosan, Kwame wood, Ogharandukun Toju, Awala Gbone, Misan Momorin, Uremure Enason, Edeyibo Utseoritselaju and Alfred Omatseyin, insisted that all Itsekiri communities renamed with Ijaw and Urhobo names be expunged and reverted to the aboriginal names of the area.

They said: “The Nigerian Police Force does its job and should resist the attempt by known actors to financially induce it any further.

“That the activities of Chief Government Ekpemukpolo and Chief Michael Johnny regarding the threat to life of the people of Kantu and Jaghala communities as well as the annexation of the said communities since the commencement of the delineation exercise and the release of the proposed report to stakeholder on 4th day of April, 2025 should be investigated.

“That the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Defense Headquarters and the Office of the National Security Adviser should forthwith intervene to put an end to the continuous intimidation and harassment of the Itsekiri People and the deliberate attacks on our communities by the Nigerian Military under the guise of the execution of the pipeline surveillance contract. It is now obvious that the said contract is nothing but a planned strategy to devest the communities of their inhabitants, all in a bid to disenfranchise and reduce the voting strength of the Itsekiri people during elections.

“That the government of Delta State should be responsible to its constitutional duty of protection of lives and property and stop the continuous attacks on Itsekiri people and communities with a view to preventing the situation from degenerating into the Okuama experience in Ughelli south as we shall not give an inch of Itsekiri land regardless of whether the Federal or state Government acts or not.

“That INEC should conduct the delineation exercise in accordance with its guidelines and obey all Supreme Court Judgments particularly on land ownership in Warri Federal Constituency ( not just Supreme Court Judgment on delineation) as those who are regarded as our neighbors and gifted units and wards by INEC on our land are in reality our Tenants.

“That INEC should stop renaming our communities, an act which is outside its jurisdiction. Therefore, all Itsekiri communities so renamed with Ijaw and Urhobo names alien to the area should be expunged and reverted to the aboriginal names of the area.

“That the entire proposal referred to above be totally cancelled; regard being had, to the outright violation of the rule of law, procedure and established guidelines as we have already alluded to.”

That Prof Rhonda Gumus and all INEC staff involved in the proposed ward delineation be suspended by the commission.