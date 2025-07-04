Days of empty promises, abandoned projects over – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the days of empty promises and abandoned projects are over, declaring that development is not a privilege reserved for few but a right enjoyed by all.

The president made the declaration on Friday in Gwagwalada when he commissioned the newly rehabilitated Aguma Palace–Radio Nigeria–New Market road built by the Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration.

Represented by the vice president, Kashim Shettima, the president said the road is a corridor of dignity for the market women, a path to safety for school children, and a road to prosperity for the hard-working trader.

“The days of empty promises and abandoned projects are behind us. We are not just building infrastructure; we are building confidence in governance. From rehabilitated health care centres to improved learning environments for our children, from safer roads to a more responsible public service, the FCT is undergoing a very quiet revolution.

“A revolution made possible by people who refuse to accept mediocrity. One such person is Barrister Nyesom Wike. I thank him for proving that disruption is not a threat to order but a requirement for progress,” he stated.

The president noted that for too long those who live beyond the city centre had watched development happen from a distance.

“They have watched their dreams of inclusion delayed by excuses and their hopes depart by shifting priorities. But we are here to rewrite that history. What brings us together on this historic day is more than a road. It is a reminder that no community under this administration is too far to be seen and nobody is too far to be heard.

“I am not only delighted to be in Gwagwalada today, but I am also deeply fulfilled by what this business signifies, that we are steadily bridging the gap between promise and performance. What makes this moment even more remarkable is that the projects we are unveiling were not imposed from above. They were nominated by the people of Gwagwalada themselves, and this is the kind of democracy we believe in. One that listens, one that responds, and one that delivers. We are not just rehabilitating roads; we are rehabilitating trust.

“The transformation unfolding across the Federal Capital Territory is the product of deliberate reforms and the bold reform-orientated policies of this administration. By expanding the revenue base of the FCT, we are investing in roads, schools, hospitals, and people. The newly rehabilitated Aguma Palace, Radio Nigeria New Market Road, is a lifeline to the communities it connects,” the president added.