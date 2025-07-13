Cultivate culture of deep worship, Olukoya urges Christians

Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, General Overseer Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries worldwide

By Olayinka Latona

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Praise and Worship Team is set to host a powerful 24-hour praise extravaganza beginning Friday, 18th July and running nonstop until 12 noon on Saturday, 19th July 2024. The event will take place at the Grace Hall of MFM International Headquarters, Onike, Sabo-Yaba, Lagos.

In a statement, Pastor Pius Oragwu, Chairman of the MFM Praise and Worship Association, described the event as a divine celebration of joy, gratitude, and unrestrained worship. He noted that it aligns with the vision of MFM’s General Overseer, Dr. D.K. Olukoya, who has consistently advocated for cultivating a deep culture of worship, rooted in holiness, thanksgiving, and high praise.

Highlighting the spiritual depth of the programme, Pastor Oragwu revealed that 30 prophetic ministers will be present to release divine blessings, prophetic declarations, and breakthrough prayers over the participants.

“This will be a life-changing encounter,” he said. “We are expecting the manifestation of God’s power through salvation, healing, deliverance, and divine upliftment.”

To ensure global participation, the event will be streamed live across various social media platforms, enabling worshippers around the world to join in the marathon praise session.

“We welcome everyone to come and experience God’s presence in an extraordinary way,” the statement added. “No one will leave the same way they came—God is set to transform lives.”

The praise event promises a dynamic spiritual experience, featuring over 30 mega praise teams from MFM branches in Lagos and Ogun States, eight anointed youth praise teams from the MFM Youth Church, seven powerful teams from the MFM International Headquarters, and 14 special performances by guest music ministers and solo artists.