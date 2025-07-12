Constitution Review: Amana state agitators storms Maiduguri for Reps Public Hearing

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The movement for the creation of Amana State out of Northern Adamawa State has again stormed Maiduguri to push forward their demand.

This time it is at the public hearing by the House of Representatives Committee on Constitutional Amendment held in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Hon Isa Ali, on behalf of the North East Centre B, comprising Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

The leader of the delegation Alhaji Sali Bello, Dan Amar Mubi told the Committee and all those gathered at the venue that the area in question had been unjustly treated by the Nigerian state.

He forcefully lamented the continued unjust treatment of the area by Nigeria and its failure to fulfil promises made to the fact that after voting to join Nigeria during the Plebiscite of the 11th of February 1961 the area will remain

autonomous with Mubi as capital.

He asked very Poignant and pertinent questions such as:

“What wrong have we done to Nigeria? Why have we been treated so unjustly? Why must we go through such rituals of demanding for the fulfilment of a solemn promise made to us”.

Drawing a parallel from the promises made to both the Northern and SouthernTrusteeship Territories of Cameroons by both the Nigerian and Camerounian Governments, he said both governments said the areas will continue to; Enjoy their autonomy whichever country they vote to join, Secondly their capitals of Mubi for the North and Buea for the South will continue to enjoy such status as capitals of autonomous entities.

Unfortunately, while Cameroun Republic fulfilled their promise by creating two regions out of the former Trusteeship territory, Nigeria did not.

He pointed out that, “Buea is still a regional Capital in addition a new capital of Bamenda which was

Created within the territory.

This is just out of 10 Regions and Capitals, Mubi did not merit being one within a 36 state structure.

“This is indeed a grave injustice to the area and to Mubi the former Capital city. Bello stated.

The leader of the delegation further reiterated the fact that the movement for the creation of Amana State had fulfilled all requirements for the creation of a according to the guidelines.

He therefore appealed to the House Representatives to “consider and recommend the creation of Amana State with the Capital in Mahi”.

According to him, this will not only redeem the promise made by past Leaders but is the only path of honour to take by the Nigerian State.

He ended by appreciating the people of Uba Chiefdom of Borno state for requesting to join the proposed Amana State.

He equally pledged the area’s continued loyalty to the Nigerian state.