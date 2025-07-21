Buhari’s honesty was rare – Doguwa

Alhassan Ado Doguwa

Rep. Ado Doguwa, leader of the Northern Regional Caucus in the House of Representatives, has described the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as an exceptional soldier and astute democrat.

Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Doguwa was the former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives during the Buhari administration.

He described Buhari’s death as an irreparable loss, which he received with a high sense of grief.

“Late President Buhari was such a mentor, a father figure, and a statesman, whose legacy will endure for generations. He was a man of uncommon integrity.

“Rare honesty and profound dignity; resolute in character, steadfast in purpose, and unwavering in his commitment to personal principles for the greater good of our country,” he said.

Doguwa said that the late Buhari administration laid the groundwork for long-term reforms, investing in rail, road, and energy infrastructure that would serve Nigeria for decades to come.

“Buhari, even in his imperfections, remained an honourable man, a soldier and patriot, who believed in justice, fairness, and the power of good governance,” the lawmaker said.

He lauded Buhari’s leadership prowess, saying that he did not govern for applause; but to serve humanity.

“Today, as we reflect on his life and contributions, we must also extend our deepest condolences to the former First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, the children, and the extended Buhari family.

“Our heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, the Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umar Radda and His Royal Highness, Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar, CON, the Emir Daura,” he added. (NAN)