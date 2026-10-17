Ogun hospital probes nursing student’s death amid negligence allegations

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The management of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has launched an investigation into the death of a Post-Basic Nursing student, Taiwo Godwin, following allegations of medical negligence in the treatment of an asthma attack.

The hospital management, in a statement issued on Saturday, expressed sadness over Godwin’s death, which occurred while he was receiving treatment at its General Medical Practice Unit.

The investigation follows reports alleging that the deceased developed breathing difficulties while playing football and was subsequently rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

A source, said to be a colleague of the deceased, alleged that Godwin was still able to walk into the hospital’s emergency unit upon arrival, but later suffered a deterioration in his condition.

The eyewitness reportedly accused the medical personnel on duty of failing to administer oxygen to the student despite his worsening condition.

The source further alleged that although oxygen equipment had been placed on the patient, the oxygen supply was not switched on.

The eyewitness also claimed that the medical team encountered difficulties while attempting to gain intravenous access and secure the patient’s airway.

Reacting to the incident, the hospital management assured students, staff members and the general public that a thorough investigation was underway to determine what transpired.

The statement, signed by the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiola Ajibola, on behalf of the Acting Provost and Medical Director, said the investigation would be conducted in accordance with established procedures.

The management also pledged to expedite the process and ensure that it was thorough, impartial and transparent.

“We further assure all concerned that every necessary step will be taken to establish the facts, address any issues identified, and ensure that justice is served,” the statement said.

The hospital further promised to cooperate with relevant authorities and stakeholders as required, while appealing to members of the public to exercise restraint and allow the investigation to run its course.

“While we appreciate the concerns and emotions surrounding this tragic event, we urge the public to remain calm and allow the investigation to proceed without prejudice to its findings,” the statement added.

The management reiterated its commitment to patient safety, professional accountability and the maintenance of the highest standards of medical care within the institution.

It also expressed condolences to Godwin’s family, friends, colleagues, fellow students and members of the nursing community over the loss.