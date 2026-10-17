COAS tasks troops on enabling environment for free, fair elections

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, has urged troops of the Nigerian Army to ensure a secure environment for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the country.

Shaibu gave the charge on Saturday in Maiduguri while addressing troops during a routine visit to the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force, North-East, Operation HADIN KAI, at Maimalari Cantonment.

He said much was expected from the troops in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities, particularly in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and supporting democratic processes.

The army chief spoke after a closed-door meeting with commanders and heads of formations in the North-East theatre.

He emphasised the need for professionalism, discipline and dedication among personnel, urging them to remain committed to their duties.

Shaibu said the visit was also aimed at assessing the welfare and operational readiness of the troops deployed to combat insurgency in the region.

He expressed satisfaction with their morale, noting that the personnel remained in high spirits and determined to defend the country.

The COAS urged the troops to sustain their commitment to duty and conduct themselves professionally while carrying out assigned tasks.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and supporting efforts to maintain peace and security.

Shaibu’s visit formed part of ongoing engagements with field commanders and personnel to assess operational activities and reinforce military effectiveness in the North-East. (NAN)