Oborevwori to leaders: Politics must not come before God

Oborevwori

By Luminous Jannamike

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has warned political leaders against allowing political engagements to undermine their commitment to God, insisting that playing politics and serving God are two distinct responsibilities.

Oborevwori spoke in Abuja on Saturday after receiving the Christian Icon Award from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the National Christian Centre during the association’s 50th anniversary celebration.

“We may be involved in politics, but we must be able to distinguish between serving God and playing politics. These are two different responsibilities, and we must never allow politics to undermine our commitment to God,” Oborevwori said.

The governor expressed gratitude to God for the honour, describing it as a call to greater service to humanity.

“My faith and commitment to serving the people and humanity remain strong. It is a great honour to be recognised, particularly by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“When an organisation such as CAN gives you an award, it means a lot because the recognition is based not merely on public service but also on integrity, character and the impact you have made,” he said.

Oborevwori disclosed that his commitment to ushering work predated his emergence as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, adding that he continued the practice despite advice to discontinue it because of his political position.

He maintained that service to God and humanity required sincerity, dedication and a strong sense of responsibility, rather than the pursuit of personal pleasure or recognition.

The governor also called for unity among Christian groups, expressing support for efforts to bring CAN’s five blocs together.

“I commend the efforts to bring the five blocs together. If they remain united and speak with one voice, I believe they can contribute significantly to the development of the country. Their unity will strengthen the Christian community and, in turn, contribute to a more united Nigeria,” he said.

Presenting the award, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh said the honour was reserved for distinguished leaders whose political engagements reflected excellence, integrity, faith and commitment to nation-building. He added that Oborevwori’s contributions to national development continued to inspire generations.

Those who accompanied the governor included his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor; members of the National Assembly, Victor Nwokolo, Nicholas Mutu and Jonathan Ukodhiko; Chief of Staff, Government House, Johnson Erijo; and Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, among other government functionaries and political leaders.