Army vows to strengthen relationship with Rivers communities

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, has vowed to strengthen relationships with its host communities in its areas of operation in Rivers State and the Niger Delta.

This was as the 29th Battalion of the 6th Division, NA, as part of activities marking the 2025 Nigerian Army Day Celebration, NADCEL, conducted a medical outreach in its host communities in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian Army noted that the activities were part of its efforts to cement a solid relationship with communities in the state, adding that the army is committed to cordial civil-military relationships.

Speaking while flagging off the media outreach in the Rumuaghorlu Community, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army Major General, Emmanuel Emekah, noted that over 500 persons benefitted from the health outreach.

Emekah, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, 6th Division, Brig-Gen. Dawha Adamu, said the program falls in line with the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. O.O. Oluyede.

Emekah noted that the Nigerian Army would ensure that there are more robust relationships between the force and the people, noting that its relationship with host communities has always been strong.

He said, “We have over 500 persons that are benefitting from this healthcare outreach. It is part of our civil-military relationship.

“Our relationship with the host communities has always been strong and cordial. With this initiative today, I feel that the relationship is going to be stronger.

“We will continue to do more to strengthen this relationship and win their hearts and minds.”

“This outreach is not merely a ceremonial gesture; it is a deliberate and well-structured initiative that reflects the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing civil-military relations and contributing meaningfully to the well-being of the very communities we serve and protect.”

Emekah noted that the medical outreach was designed to serve over nine communities within Obio/Akpor LGA, with special focus extended to public schools and vulnerable groups.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association, NAOWA, Mrs. Manson Ejim-Emekah, said the outreach was a time of sober reflection.

She said, “NADCEL is a time of deep reflection to honour the sacrifices, service, and steadfast commitment of the men and women of the Nigerian Army who have dedicated their lives to the peace, security, and unity of our beloved nation. It is also a time to reach out, give back, and strengthen the bonds between the military and the communities we serve.

“This medical outreach is a profound demonstration of the Nigerian Army’s enduring commitment not only to the defence of our nation but also to the health and well-being of our people. It is a reminder that the strength of our army lies not just in its might, but in its compassion.”

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the 29th Battalion in Port Harcourt, Lieutenant Colonel Irinam Otogo, said the health outreach was a display of the army’s genuine desire to serve humanity.

Otogo said, “This gathering is not just a commemoration of the Nigerian Army’s resilience and service, but also a reflection of our genuine desire to serve humanity beyond the battlefield through compassion, collaboration, and community-centred engagement.

“It is a gesture of goodwill and a reminder that we, the Army, remain committed to national service in every form, whether in defence, development, or in service to the health and well-being of the people.”

