Jerry Eze Foundation distributes N1bn business grants to 240 Nigerian entrepreneurs

The Jerry Eze Foundation, the charitable arm of Pastor Jerry Eze, has disbursed grants totaling N1.0 billion to 240 small and micro business owners, each receiving about $3,000 to scale, transform or start a new business.

In the lead-up to the event, the global consulting firm KPMG was engaged to independently manage the beneficiary selection process.

Over 16,000 applicants registered on the grant portal, 9,668 completed the process and met the strict selection criteria, and 240 entrepreneurs across Nigeria were selected.

Priority was given to enterprises operating in three strategic sectors: agriculture and agribusiness, manufacturing, technology and digital services.

In her keynote address, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, former Vice President for the World Bank (Africa region) and former Minister of Education of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, delivered a clear message to the recipients: “You no longer have the luxury of starting small and staying there. The resources have been placed in your hands. The platform has been given. The acceptable direction is impact at scale. Africa is watching. Build accordingly.”

In a special address, Dr Ibukun Awosika, former Chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria, said, “Today, the Jerry Eze Foundation has done something profound; it has built a bridge between potential and progress, and each awardees must harness their potential to the fullest’’

In his remarks, the Chief Host and Founder of the Jerry Eze Foundation, Pastor Jerry Eze, explained his inspiration for the grant programme and passion for charity.

He stated: “My late mum was the one who taught me that you can give everything’’

He reminded recipients of the weight of trust placed in them. He urged every small and micro business owner in the room to pursue value creation, not for themselves alone, but for their communities and for Nigeria.