2027: Why Tinubu will secure 70% of Kaduna votes — Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

…Says no Nigerian leader has favoured the North like Tinubu

…Criticises opposition over alleged attempts to undermine democracy

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Kaduna — Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will secure at least 70 percent of the votes in the state during the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Tuesday while hosting members of the presidential media team at a state banquet in Kaduna, the governor attributed his projection to what he described as the President’s strong performance in office, which he said has resonated with the people of the state.

Sani stated that while outcomes on social media platforms may differ, the President would record overwhelming support when votes are cast physically across the country.

He further maintained that there is no significant opposition to the President or the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, citing ongoing federal interventions and development projects.

Reflecting on Tinubu’s political history, the governor described him as a committed democrat and long-time activist, while criticising opposition figures he accused of attempting to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.

The governor also argued that the Tinubu administration has delivered more for northern Nigeria than any previous government, pointing to the recent approval of major rail and road projects worth billions of naira in Kaduna State. According to him, the projects are expected to boost infrastructure and drive economic growth in the region upon completion.

Sani further credited the administration with increasing financial allocations to sub-national governments, which he said has enabled states to extend development to grassroots communities.

He added that improved collaboration between federal and state governments has enhanced governance and service delivery, contributing to public support for the President.

“There is no opposition in Kaduna against President Tinubu in 2027, and we make no apologies for that, given his support to the state and its people,” the governor said.

Earlier, the presidential media team, led by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, inspected ongoing federal projects, including sections of the Kaduna–Abuja highway, as part of efforts to highlight the administration’s achievements in the North-West.