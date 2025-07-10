APC excited over S’Court victory in Edo

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has welcomed Thursday’s judgement of the Supreme Court affirming Senator Monday Okpebholo as the duly elected Governor of Edo state in the 2024 governorship election.

Party spokesman, Felix Morka in a statement said the APC congratulates Governor Okpebholo on this historic victory and thanked its teeming members, supporters and the people of Edo state for their steadfast support during this legal challenge.

Led by Justice Mohammed Garba, the five-member panel of the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal brought by Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, seeking to nullify the result of the September 21, 2024 Edo state governorship election.

“We commend the judiciary for its dedication, professionalism and commitment to the rule of law, constitutional order and defence of electoral democracy as demonstrated in the adjudication of this matter.

“With this final judicial affirmation, Governor Okpebholo is now poised to expand and consolidate on the monumental development strides he has started since his inauguration as Governor.

“We urge all concerned parties, particularly the opposition contenders to join hands with Governor Okpebholo as he works to deliver good governance and development for the shared progress of Edo state and people”, he stated.