Hostel collapse: No student died – Oko Poly management

By Vincent Ujumadu

The management of Oko Polytechnic has claimed that no student died, or was trapped in the collapsed building.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Oguegbu Celestine Udoka said the affected building is a privately owned lodge situated in Amaokpala, a neighbouring community to Oko, adding that it accommodated both students and non-students.

According to him, the incident occurred after the completion of the second-semester examinations, noting that many students had already vacated their hostels and travelled home for the academic break.

He stressed that contrary to widespread speculation, no student of the Polytechnic has been confirmed dead as of the time he was issuing the statement.

Also, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, has visited the scene to assess the situation and ascertain the welfare of students who might have been affected.

She was accompanied by the Students’ Union Government President, Giant Comrade Anuluonye Ifechukwu Joseph, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, the Chief Security Officer, and other members of staff.

Also present at the scene were the Anambra State Commissioner for Works, Architect Okey Ezeobi, and the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Ben Obidike, who monitored the rescue operations and assessed the situation.

The Polytechnic confirmed that several occupants had been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where they were receiving treatment, while rescue workers were still searching for about two individuals believed to be trapped beneath the rubble. The trapped people, he insisted, are not students of the institution.