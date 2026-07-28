Taliban bans use of smartphones by Afghan officials

Taliban forces

The Taliban leadership in Afghanistan has issued a directive prohibiting the use of smartphones by government officials, including personnel in education and health institutions, according to a United Nations report.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said this in its quarterly report released on Tuesday, stating that the order was issued on June 15.

According to the report, the directive stipulates that the use of smartphones is punishable by dismissal from service and possible legal action.

UNAMA said implementation of the order has varied across Taliban departments, with some interpreting it as a ban on smartphone use within offices and others enforcing a complete prohibition on personal smartphone possession.

The report noted that employees’ smartphones were confiscated and destroyed in some government offices as part of efforts to enforce compliance.

In spite of the restrictions, Taliban government spokespersons have continued to use social media platforms to publicise the activities of their respective administrations.

The report added that there have been no restrictions on computer use, which remained permitted across government institutions.

UNAMA said it remained unclear whether the directive applied to all government officials or was limited to Taliban security personnel.

The directive was initially reported to have been announced by the military deputy of the Supreme Court.

Following reports of the ban in June, videos circulated on social media showing Taliban members destroying their smartphones as part of a campaign to demonstrate obedience to the directive.

Taliban members remain active on social media, particularly on X, where they use online platforms to advance what they describe as a “media war” against their opponents.

Smartphones are widely regarded as a key means of communication in Afghanistan.

(dpa/NAN)