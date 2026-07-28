Full list: Footballers who are married to female footballers

Professional footballers face long hours of training, constant travel and intense competition, making it difficult to balance their careers with personal relationships. However, some footballers have married fellow professionals, proving that love can flourish both on and off the pitch.

From World Cup winners to international stars, here are some of the most famous football couples.

Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco

Former United States women’s national team star Alex Morgan is married to former Major League Soccer (MLS) midfielder Servando Carrasco.

The couple met while attending the University of California, Berkeley, where both played collegiate football. They tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2014 and have since welcomed a daughter. Morgan enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in women’s football, winning two FIFA Women’s World Cups and an Olympic gold medal, while Carrasco played professionally in MLS for clubs including the Seattle Sounders, Houston Dynamo and Orlando City.

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis

Australia captain Sam Kerr and United States midfielder Kristie Mewis are among football’s most recognisable couples.

The pair confirmed their relationship in 2021 before announcing their engagement in 2023. In 2025, they welcomed their first child. Both have enjoyed distinguished international careers, with Kerr regarded as one of the greatest strikers in women’s football and Mewis earning more than 50 caps for the United States.

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris were one of the most celebrated couples in women’s football.

The American stars married in 2019 after several years together. Both were members of the United States squad that won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. They later adopted two children before announcing their separation in 2023, bringing an end to one of the sport’s highest-profile relationships.

Jessica Fishlock and Tziarra King

Wales legend Jessica Fishlock and American forward Tziarra King have also built a relationship within the game.

Fishlock, Wales’ all-time leading goalscorer, has enjoyed a remarkable club and international career, while King has played professionally in the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Robyn Moodaly and Gabriela Salgado

South African internationals Robyn Moodaly and Gabriela Salgado are another football couple. The two Banyana Banyana stars, who also play together at club level, made history during the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) by becoming the first married couple to feature in the same WAFCON match.

Vanguard News