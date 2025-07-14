APC confident of Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, cites landmark achievements

By Emmanuel Elebeke

As political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed strong optimism about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s chances of securing a second term, citing his administration’s notable achievements.

Speaking at a Stakeholders Summit held at the Presidential Villa, the Acting National Chairman of the APC, Honourable Ali Bukar Dalori, praised President Tinubu’s leadership, describing it as impactful and transformative. The event was organised by the BAT Movement to mark the second-year milestone of the Tinubu administration.

Dalori noted that the steady influx of new members into the APC, including defections from opposition parties, reflects growing public confidence in the president’s performance. “We anticipate welcoming at least five more governors into our party. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated impactful leadership and a purposeful administration that continues to attract both governors and members of the National Assembly into the APC,” he said.

He pointed to several landmark projects and policy initiatives as evidence of Tinubu’s effectiveness, stating that they have significantly improved various sectors of the economy and governance. Dalori also commended the BAT Movement for organising the summit and urged other support groups to rally behind the administration.

In his welcome address, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, convener and founder of the BAT Movement, acknowledged the challenging political environment, which he said is fraught with attempts to discredit the president’s achievements. He criticized what he called the “untamed desperation” of political actors determined to sway public opinion against the administration.

Ajiboye called on Nigerians to remain focused and supportive, insisting that Tinubu has steered the country back on the path of prosperity. “While we may not always receive widespread approval, it is essential to recognise that the opposition may attempt to distract from our efforts. However, we are committed to steering Nigeria away from conventional politics that prioritise personal gain over national development,” he said.

The summit attracted a distinguished audience, including Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa; Minister of Special Duties, Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo; APC National Secretary, Dr. Ajibola Bashiru; and Director General of The Progressive Institute (TPI), Dr. Lanre Adebayo, among other notable party leaders and stakeholders.