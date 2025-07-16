Anyaoku, Obasanjo, Attah, PANDEF, others demand new people’s constitution

..Call for Urgent Reforms at National Summit

By Henry Umoru | Abuja

A powerful coalition of elder statesmen, political leaders, civil society advocates, and regional interest groups have called for a new constitution that reflects Nigeria’s pluralism and addresses deep-rooted issues of governance, equity, and national unity.

This demand was the focal point of the National Constitutional Summit which commenced on Wednesday in Abuja, organised by The Patriots in collaboration with the Nigerian Political Summit Group (NPSG).

Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and Chair of The Patriots, set the tone, describing the 1999 Constitution as a military-imposed document that has failed to deliver a true federal system or inspire a sense of shared ownership among Nigerians. He argued that the country’s pluralistic nature requires a constitution made by the people, through elected representatives, and ratified by referendum.

“Our present 1999 Constitution was imposed by the military and not democratically formulated. It induces excessive administrative costs and weakens development. Nigeria needs a credible, truly federal constitution formulated by its people,” Anyaoku declared.

Anyaoku decried widespread insecurity, economic hardship, and the erosion of national unity, insisting that the current 36-state structure cannot replicate the early successes of Nigeria’s post-independence federalism.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in a goodwill message, agreed on the need for constitutional reform but emphasized that the real problem lies with the operators of the Constitution. He warned that no constitution—no matter how perfect—would yield positive results if implemented by corrupt or incompetent leaders.

“No matter what you do to the Nigerian Constitution, if the operators remain the same, the welfare of Nigerians will continue to suffer. The real issue is the failure of leadership, not just the flaws of the Constitution,” Obasanjo stated.

Senator Gbenga Daniel, Co-Chairman of the Organizing Committee and former governor of Ogun State, described the 1999 Constitution as “consistently inadequate” in addressing governance, inclusion, and cohesion. He emphasized the importance of a citizen-driven constitutional intervention to rebuild public trust.

Obong Victor Attah, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, delivered a scathing critique of the current political system, calling it “elite authoritarianism” rather than true democracy. He argued that the 1999 Constitution was not a people’s document but a military decree that has fostered systemic impunity.

“We run a democracy where elections are not decided by ballots but by undemocratic means. Power flows from party barons, not the people. This is not democracy. It’s elite authoritarianism,” Attah warned.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), through its chairman Ambassador Godknows Igali, echoed these sentiments and recommended a return to the principles of the 1963 Constitution. PANDEF advocated for resource control, state policing, rotational presidency, a unicameral legislature, and increased derivation to producing states.

“The 1999 Constitution contains several flaws. We need a workable Constitution, freely negotiated under democratic conditions,” PANDEF emphasized, calling for decentralization of power and fiscal autonomy for federating units.

Afenifere, represented by Oba Oladipo Olaitan and Chief Femi Okurounmu, stressed the need for a balanced federal structure and backed the adoption of the 2014 National Conference Report as a working document.

Ohaneze Ndigbo, represented by Okey Nwadinobi, called for the creation of an additional state in the South East to correct structural imbalance and advocated for state police due to the overstretched federal security apparatus.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in a message delivered by Benson Upah, argued that Nigeria’s sovereignty and collective wellbeing are too important to be left solely in the hands of politicians. He urged self-reflection among citizens and leaders alike.

Ambassador (Dr.) O. Awolọwọ Dosumu, representing the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, called for urgent action on the outcomes of the summit, emphasizing that federalism—once embraced by Nigeria’s founding fathers—remains the most suitable path to unity and prosperity.

“As Chief Awolowo once said, only a federal constitution can foster unity with concord. This summit must be a turning point,” she noted.

Roll Call of Participants: The summit drew a wide range of prominent Nigerians, including General Ike Nwachukwu, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Prof. Pat Utomi, Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Barr. Femi Falana (SAN), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Iyom Josephine Anenih, Chief Wole Olanipekun, and many more.

Summit Theme: “Actualising a Constitutional Democracy That Works for All in Nigeria”

As the three-day summit progresses, expectations are high that it will produce concrete recommendations for a new constitutional order—one that redefines Nigeria’s federalism, promotes inclusion, and repositions the country for peace and progress.