Another Osun Senator, Fadeyi dumps PDP

The Senator representing Osun Central, Olubiyi Fadeyi, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fadeyi made this known in a letter dated June 12, addressed to the chairman of the party in Ward 3, Oke-Ejigbo, Ila-Orangun.

The lawmaker, in the letter made available to newsmen on Saturday in Osogbo, said he resigned due to irreconcilable differences and division in the party.

The letter reads, “I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“Irreconcilable differences and irreparable division have emerged, along with court cases and counter court cases in the last three years, which have created factions in the party at the national level.

“This was concluded after consultation and engagement with my political associates, family, and friends.

“Thank you in advance for accepting my resignation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, had earlier resigned his membership of the PDP.