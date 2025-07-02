Adeleke not joining coalition, remains in PDP – Osun PDP chair

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Says Atiku back to old trade

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the announcement of a coalition led by the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku, the party Chairman in Osun State, Mr Sunday Bisi has disclosed that the governor, Ademola Adeleke, has nothing to do with the group.

It would be recalled that the Atiku-led coalition recently announced the African Democratic Congress, ADC-the political party to tackle the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, during the general election in 2027.

However, the PDP Chairman in Osun distanced the party from any coalition under whatever guise, saying PDP remains intact in the state.

“We remain with PDP. Governor Ademola Adeleke also remain in the PDP. We are in PDP, we are not going anywhere. I can assure you, we are not going anywhere”, he said.

On the formation of coalition, he said Atiku and his co-travellers have the right to ally just like the APC did in 2015, so if anyone raises against it now, it is not a crime

“We are in a democracy. Before APC came to power in 2016, they also formed a coalition. There’s nothing wrong with those people coming together to form a coalition against it”, he disclosed.

He, however, berated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for describing PDP as a weak party that cannot win an election.

According to him, Atiku’s comment cannot be taken seriously, saying the ex-Vice President is known for moving to different political parties at different times.

“I did not agree with Atiku Abubakar that the PDP is weak and cannot win an election. This will not be the first time Atiku has left PDP, and PDP won the election in his absence.