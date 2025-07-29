ADC will die soon, Obi will return to PDP  —  Ali Modu Sheriff

Ali Modu Sheriff.

Former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, has maintained that the newly formed coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), will not stand the test of time.

The ADC was recently launched by opposition politicians, including former governors, former ministers and former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who are determined to wrest power from President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday, the former governor said the buzz around the ADC will die down in three months because of the presidential ambition of some of the top politicians in the party.

Shortly after the launch of the coalition, Rotimi Amaechi, a former Minister of Transportation, and Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, declared their interest in contesting the 2027 polls.

There are also speculations that Atiku would also contest for the party’s presidential ticket.

In his estimation, Sheriff believes the perceived struggle for the party’s presidential ticket would lead to an implosion.

The ex-governor disclosed that Obi is set to leave the coalition to return to the PDP.

Sheriff said, “This ADC that you’re talking about, I can tell you for free, give them three months, it will die down because all of them are presidential materials and only one of them can be a candidate.

“Atiku has been the vice president of Nigeria. So for him, it is president or nothing. Peter Obi ran under the Labour Party. His ambition is to become President.

“Information available to me is that any moment from now, Obi would go back to the PDP and run as a presidential candidate under the PDP.

“So that leaves Vice President Atiku and (Rotimi) Amaechi. So tell me, which states do they control?”

Meanwhile, the ADC has clarified its position on power rotation between the Northern and Southern regions, emphasizing that it is not fixated on the contentious zoning issues.

The party said it would rather build a strong, grassroots-based political structure across Nigeria than engage in zoning politics.

