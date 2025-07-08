By Bayo Wahab

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a ‘coalition of Nigeria’s most inept politicians’, saying the party is drowning in confusion.

The ruling party also dismissed the opposition party’s claim that President Bola Tinubu is plotting to destabilise the opposition coalition.

The APC, in a statement issued on Tuesday, described the allegations as “phantom lies”.

ADC IS SCARED OF ITS BOGEYMEN SHADOW



And what good can possibly come out of a coalition of our country’s most inept politicians and architects of misrule, corruption, poverty and underdevelopment who are now congregated in ADC? pic.twitter.com/ZqvV2oFran — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) July 8, 2025

In the statement signed by Felix Morka, the party’s national publicity secretary, the APC accused the ADC of projecting its internal crisis onto others.

“The ADC is drowning in its own confusion and needs no help from our great party to unravel,” Morka said.