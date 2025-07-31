Accesstech  concludes 7th cohort of microsoft productivity tools training for blind persons

Accesstech Innovation and Research Centre today announced the successful completion of its 7th cohort of the Microsoft Productivity Tools training program, specifically designed for blind persons using the NonVisual Desktop Access (NVDA) screen reader.

The intensive program, which equips participants with essential digital literacy and professional skills, marks another significant milestone in Accesstech’s commitment to fostering digital inclusion and empowering persons with disabilities.

The 7th cohort saw participants gain proficiency in a range of Microsoft applications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, all navigated seamlessly using the NVDA screen reader. The curriculum focused on practical, real-world applications, enabling graduates to confidently perform tasks crucial for academic pursuits, professional employment, and daily life.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the achievements of our 7th cohort,” said Emmanuella Akinola, Co-founder/Chief Operations Officer “This program is more than just teaching software; it’s about breaking down barriers and opening up opportunities for individuals who are often underserved in the digital landscape.

The dedication and progress demonstrated by our participants are truly inspiring, and we are confident they will leverage these new skills to achieve their personal and professional goals.”

The Microsoft Productivity Tools training program is a cornerstone of AccessTech’s initiatives, addressing the critical need for accessible technology education among the blind and visually impaired community. By focusing on NVDA, a widely used open-source screen reader, Accesstech ensures that the training is both relevant and impactful for a broad audience.

Graduates of the program are now better positioned for a variety of roles across different sectors, enhancing their employability and promoting independent living. Accesstech remains dedicated to expanding its reach and impact, with plans to introduce more specialised training programs in the future.