5 least expensive iPhones in the market

iPhone 11

By Patrick Igwe

The Apple ecosystem is known to be a very expensive ecosystem. But if you’re looking to join the Apple family and you’re trying to spend the least amount possible, you’re not alone. A lot of Nigerians are turning to more affordable models that still get the job done, whether it’s for photos, social media or just that sleek Apple feel.

Read Also: 5 most expensive iPhones in the market

Here are five of the least expensive iPhones you can buy right now, with market prices and what makes each one worth considering.

1. iPhone SE (2020)



The iPhone SE 2020 is one of the least expensive iPhones in the market today. It looks a lot like the older iPhone 8 but don’t let the appearance fool you. Inside, it runs on the same chip as the iPhone 11, which means it’s still very fast. You’ll get smooth performance for everyday use, access to the latest iOS, and a compact size that fits easily in your hand or pocket. It’s perfect if you’re new to iPhones or just need a simple, reliable device.

iPhone SE (2020)

2. iPhone 8 Plus



If you want something with a bigger screen but still affordable, the iPhone 8 Plus is a solid option. It gives you a 5.5-inch display and a dual-camera system that can take portrait shots, which is great for social media. The phone also has good battery life and has the home button with Touch ID, so it’s ideal for anyone who doesn’t like Face ID.

3. iPhone XR



The iPhone XR is where things start to feel more modern. It has a larger 6.1-inch screen, Face ID, and a colourful design that still looks fresh in 2025. The performance is smooth thanks to the A12 chip, and it supports the latest iOS updates. While it only has one camera at the back, it still takes impressive pictures. This model is a favourite for people who want that newer iPhone feel without spending too much.

iPhone XR

4. iPhone SE (2022)



The iPhone SE 2022 looks a lot like the SE 2020, but it’s faster and more future-proof. It comes with the same powerful chip used in the iPhone 13, so it’s definitely built to last. It also supports 5G, making it a great option if you want to keep your phone for a few more years.

5. iPhone 11



The iPhone 11 is slightly more expensive than the others on this list, but it offers a lot more value. You get a big 6.1-inch screen, Face ID, dual cameras with night mode, and excellent battery life. It’s still one of the most popular iPhones in Nigeria because of how well it balances performance, camera quality, and price. The iPhone 11 runs on the same chip as the SE 2020 but offers a more premium experience overall.