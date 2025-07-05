5 most expensive iPhones in the market



By Patrick Igwe

For most people, buying an iPhone is about getting the latest features. But for a select few, it’s about owning a piece of art. A statement. Something no one else has.

We all know iPhones don’t come cheap, but some versions take things to a whole different level. These aren’t the regular models you’ll find in stores. They’re custom-made for billionaires and collectors.



These rare iPhones aren’t available at your local Apple Store. They’ve been transformed by world-class luxury designers using gold, diamonds, and meticulous craftsmanship to turn a simple gadget into something extraordinary.

Here are the top five most expensive iPhones ever made, not just for tech lovers but for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond Edition – 48.5 million dollars



This isn’t just a phone. It’s one of the most expensive luxury items on the planet. Designed by Falcon Luxury, this iPhone features a 24-carat gold casing and a massive pink diamond set on the back. Reserved for billionaires, it’s less about apps and more about pure prestige. Owning one is like holding a rare gem that just happens to make calls.

iPhone 4S Elite Gold – 9.4 million dollars



Crafted by Stuart Hughes, this piece blends timeless design with extravagant detail. It has over 500 flawless diamonds, a handcrafted rosewood back, and a solid gold Apple logo. It’s not something you use, it’s something you show. An elite collector’s dream that reflects serious wealth and personal style.

iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition – 8 million dollars



Also by Stuart Hughes, this version is wrapped in rose gold and encrusted with nearly 500 diamonds. It’s equally as rare and even more refined, offering that warm, luxurious tone that rose gold lovers appreciate. A subtle yet stunning symbol of taste and power.

Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme – 3.2 million dollars



Imagine a phone with 22-carat gold, 136 diamonds around the edges, and a 7.1-carat diamond in place of the home button. That’s the Goldstriker. Weighing over 270 grams, this is not just a device, it’s a gold bar that happens to make calls. It’s bold, flashy, and unforgettable.

iPhone 3G Kings Button – 2.5 million dollars



Designed by Austrian jeweler Peter Aloisson, this phone features a mix of white, yellow, and rose gold with a striking white diamond sitting right on the home button. The design is classic, almost royal, and gives off an old money meets modern tech vibe. Understated yet deeply luxurious.

Vanguard News