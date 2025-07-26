2027: Why serving Govs are not joining us yet – ADC

.North is bleeding, David Mark cries out

.Says, coalition-backed party will restore Northern fortunes

.’We’ll match APC tactics for tactics’

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Coalition-backed African Democratic Congress ADC, on Saturday reiterated its determination to send the President Bola Tinubu administration packing, saying that the fact that it does not have serving governors in its fold does it detract from its formidability.

Noting that the governors were yet to kin the ADC because of the intimidation they would face from the Tinubu administration, the opposition party said Nigerians are angry with the current administration and therefore ready to slug it out with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The ADC added that it was ready to match the APC in any way, adding that it would be difficult for the ruling party to rig the 2027 polls.

Spokesman of the ADC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this after a meeting of the National Political Consultative Group (North) in Abuja, a bloc within the APC.

The meeting had earlier observed a minute’s silence for the late former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Some of those at the meeting included former Senate President and Inter m National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark, Malam Kashim Imam, Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri, Salihu Moh. Lukman, former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Senator Dino Melaye, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and Chairman, Board of Trustees BoT of ADC, Dr Mani Ibrahim.

On the governors, he said; “We don’t need to particularly target any serving governor. We know that no serving governor will want to come to us now because of the kinds of intimidation that they are facing. We know what they are doing to them. Some of them who cannot jump to their party (APC) are saying we are endorsing their presidential candidate. No problem. But what you are seeing is a conspiracy against the Nigerian people. The ADC welcomes everybody, but we are convinced that we are a movement that has the backing of the majority of Nigerians who are not happy with the direction this country is going”, said Abdullahi.

He also dismissed the prediction by ruling party politicians that the ADC will collapse within six months of its emergence.

“Well, we are counting. It’s how many months now? How many months have we spent now? You know, when we started, they said it was dead on arrival, right? Now they are giving us a six-month lifespan. After six months, they will extend it because the coalition is a coalition of Nigerians. It is a coalition that represents the desired interest of Nigerians to be free from the current crisis of existence that they are facing. Every Nigerian who is hungry knows that he doesn’t want this to continue. Every Nigerian who is finding it difficult to pay his children’s school fees, whose salary has been reduced to just a piece of paper, knows that he needs an alternative and the only alternative today is the ADC.

“So, if they continue to say that, let them continue to wish that this will collapse, but I can assure you the leadership of the ADC is very clear about the challenges that we are facing. We are very clear about the trust that Nigerians put in us. Every single day we receive messages from across this country saying that you people should please ensure that this succeeds because this is our only hope. So they can continue to wish as much as they want, they can continue to predict as much as they want, but for us we are very clear about where we are going and where we want to take Nigeria”, he added.

Abdullahi also dismissed fears that the ADC could be hijacked by a cabal, noting that the party is for all Nigerians and has functional structures that would not allow anyone or group to hijack its processes and systems.

Earlier, Interim National Chairman of the Party, Senator David Mark, said the North was building profusely, adding that the ADC possesses the Midas touch to restore the fortunes of the region.

Speaking on the theme of the event, Peace and Social Cohesion, a Panacea to Challenges in the North, the former military general said; “The North is bleeding profusely and we are the only ones who can heal it”.

He stressed the urgency and efficacy of unity and social cohesion, adding that the North has had enough of violence and other troubles, saying it was time to join hands to salvage the region.

Babachir, in his part, said the Northerners have mandated their leaders to pursue the interests of the region using the ADC as a vehicle.

“Our people have encouraged us, have directed us, and have mandated us to organise ourselves in the manner that we deliver whatever we want through the ADC”, he said.

On fears that the Tinubu administration could manipulate the electoral process in 2027, Lawal said, “I don’t believe. No one in ADC leadership or the rank and file believes that votes do not count. Votes do count, and we are going to make sure that votes count. This election, votes will count. I tell you. Forget about this fear that votes will not count. ADC is a party of Nigerians. ADC is one. Whatever techniques, whatever malicious activity they (APC) throw at us, we will counter it effectively, and we will counter and defeat them at it”, he added.