WhatsApp to stop working on these 5 iPhones from November 2026 [Full list]

WhatsApp is set to raise its minimum software requirement for iPhones later this year, meaning users of some older Apple devices will need to update their software to continue using the messaging platform.

From November 30, 2026, WhatsApp will require iOS 15.5 or later on iPhones, up from the current minimum requirement of iOS 15.1.

The change does not necessarily mean affected users have to buy a new phone. The iPhones affected by the change can still run iOS 15.8.x, so installing the latest available software update should allow them to continue using WhatsApp.

Here are the five iPhone models users should check:

1. iPhone 6s

The iPhone 6s is among the older models affected by WhatsApp’s upcoming requirement.

The device can run iOS 15, meaning owners should check for available software updates before the November 30 deadline.

2. iPhone 6s Plus

The larger iPhone 6s Plus is also included.

Users who have not updated the device to the latest version available for the model could eventually lose access to WhatsApp once the new minimum requirement takes effect.

3. iPhone SE (1st generation)

Apple’s first-generation iPhone SE is another affected model.

Although the phone is several years old, it can still run iOS 15. Users should therefore update the device rather than immediately replace it if they want to continue using WhatsApp.

4. iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 is also on the list of models that need attention before the November deadline.

Owners should go to their device’s software-update settings and install the latest compatible iOS version available.

5. iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 Plus completes the list of five affected iPhone models.

Like the iPhone 7, it can run a compatible version of iOS 15, meaning an update should be enough to maintain WhatsApp access.