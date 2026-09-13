Meet Nigerian-American Ugo Ugochukwu crowned 2026 FIA Formula 3 Champion

Nigerian-American racing driver Ugo Ugochukwu has been crowned the 2026 FIA Formula 3 Champion after finishing second in the final race of the season in Madrid, Spain.

The 19-year-old secured the championship on Sunday at the newly built Madring circuit, driving for Campos Racing, and became the first American to win the FIA Formula 3 title.

Ugochukwu entered the final race level on points with British driver Freddie Slater after a dramatic championship battle throughout the season.

While Finland’s Tuukka Taponen won the Madrid Feature Race, Ugochukwu’s second-place finish was enough to secure the title. Slater finished eighth, leaving Ugochukwu 14 points clear at the top of the championship standings.

Who is Ugo Ugochukwu?

Born in New York, Ugochukwu is a Nigerian-American racing driver who has risen through the junior single-seater ranks with ambitions of reaching Formula 1.

He previously belonged to the McLaren Driver Development Programme, making him one of the young drivers identified by the British Formula 1 team as a potential future star.

His 2026 campaign was contested with Campos Racing in FIA Formula 3.

Ugochukwu began the season strongly, claiming his maiden Formula 3 victory in the Melbourne Feature Race in March.

He later added another victory at Silverstone, where he dominated the Sprint Race by winning by 17 seconds.

A dramatic title fight

Ugochukwu’s championship success was not straightforward.

British driver Freddie Slater took the championship lead after the Budapest round in July, where he defeated Ugochukwu in the Feature Race and opened an eight-point advantage going into the summer break.

The title race went down to the final weekend in Madrid.

Before the final round, Slater had a 15-point advantage over Ugochukwu. However, Ugochukwu produced a strong qualifying performance while Slater struggled in the opening session, setting up a tense finale.

Ugochukwu ultimately delivered when it mattered most, finishing second in the final race to overturn the

deficit and claim the championship.

First American FIA Formula 3 champion

The victory makes Ugochukwu the first driver representing the United States to win the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

He now joins a list of former Formula 3 champions who have progressed to Formula 1, including Oscar Piastri and Gabriel Bortoleto.

His championship also represents another significant step in a career that could eventually take him to the highest level of motorsport.

Formula 3 is regarded as an important pathway to Formula 2 and, ultimately, Formula 1.

For Ugochukwu, the 2026 title caps a breakthrough season in which he transformed himself from a title contender into a champion.

At just 19, the Nigerian-American driver now has an FIA Formula 3 championship on his résumé — and a potential future in Formula 1 ahead of him.

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