2027: NDPF gives Tinubu tough conditions

President Tinubu

Two days after accusing successive federal administrations of deliberately abandoning the Niger Delta, the Niger Delta Patriotic Front, NDPF, has given tough conditions to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 polls.

NDPF, reiterated its earlier stand that if President Tinubu does not fast – track construction of the decades – old East – West Road, the Lagos – Benin – Asaba Highway, the Koko – Ogheye – Lekki Road and the Benin – Sapele – Warri Road, the All Progressives Congress, APC should forget seeking votes of Niger Deltans in the 2027 elections.

In a statement released yesterday, NDPF, accused the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi of being sectional and anti Niger Delta.

According to the group, the shutting out of Koko – Ogheye – Lekki Road, critical coastal communities in Ondo and Bayelsa States, from the ongoing construction of Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway, demonstrates Dave Umahi’s bias against Niger Delta people.

In the statement, President and Publicity Secretary of NDPF, Comrade David Odeli and Timi Okubor, respectively, stressed the need for the federal government to immediately fix the Port – Harcourt and Warri Refineries as well as the steel plant at Ovwian – Aladja, in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

” We can no longer accept excuses for the comatose state of refineries, sea ports and other critical assets in the Niger Delta.

” Bypassing our coastal communities in the Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway, when these communities are being wiped out by ocean surge, is disheartening and leave us wondering if Itsekiri, Ilaje and Ijaw coastal communities in the Niger Delta, are not part of Nigeria ” the group, lamented.