2027: Amaechi vows to stop Tinubu’s second term bid

…Says if a rich man spends N4m on electricity, only God knows how the poor survive

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

South-South leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has vowed to end President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term ambition in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking to a large crowd of supporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Wednesday, Amaechi expressed deep dissatisfaction with the Tinubu-led administration, blaming it for the worsening hardship faced by Nigerians.

“I’m tired of this government. If a rich man is spending N4 million on electricity, only God knows how you—the masses—are surviving,” he said.

Amaechi urged Rivers residents to register with the ADC to help prevent electoral malpractice and reclaim political power in the state.

“We must stop the writing of results in Rivers. Go and register with ADC and let’s change the system,” he charged.