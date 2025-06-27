Youth unemployment: Reps move to establish vocational centres in 774 LGAs

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

In a move to combat Nigeria’s soaring youth unemployment and overhaul its education system, the House of Representatives has begun deliberations on a bill seeking to establish vocational and skills training centres in each of the country’s 774 local government areas.

Chairman of the House Committee on Alternative Education, Hon. Ibrahim Almustapha, who led a public hearing on the bill at the National Assembly, described the initiative as a “national imperative”, stressing the urgent need to equip young Nigerians with practical, income-generating skills.

“In a world that is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and changing market demands, it is imperative that we equip our young people with the necessary skills to thrive,” Almustapha declared. “The establishment of these centres is not just a policy initiative; it is a commitment to the future of our nation.”

The hearing, which featured inputs from lawmakers, stakeholders, and education experts, focused on nine related bills proposing various institutions aimed at boosting vocational and entrepreneurial training. These include centres and colleges in Abia, Kebbi, Jigawa, Borno, Plateau, and other states—all designed to offer skills development opportunities for Nigerians with limited access to formal education.

Almustapha said the proposed centres would help bridge the skills gap, reduce reliance on white-collar jobs, and reposition alternative education as a driver of national economic growth.

“Our committee is not only focused on making this sector a key alternative source of revenue and economic growth,” he said, “but also on helping to develop institutions that will impart knowledge and skills to build our nation through progressive legislation.”

He also praised the Speaker of the House, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, for establishing the Committee on Alternative Education, a first in Nigeria’s legislative history. The Speaker, represented by Hon. Alexander Mascot, reiterated the chamber’s dedication to youth empowerment through practical, non-formal education systems.

“Vocational training and entrepreneurial skills are not just complementary to national development—they are foundational,” Abbas stated. “Nigeria is blessed with a vibrant youth population. What remains is to provide them with the skills and platforms to become self-reliant and economically productive.”

Highlighting a longstanding failure of existing vocational programmes, Abbas noted that despite years of policy talk, many centres remain underfunded and underutilised.

Backing this claim, Hon. Ikwechegh, representing Aba North/South Federal Constituency, called for immediate funding for existing vocational centres to enable them to function effectively. “The will to create these centres is commendable, but let’s also make the existing ones work,” he said.

However, the initiative also drew measured caution. Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Crimes, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, warned against a one-size-fits-all approach, urging the committee to tailor solutions to the unique needs of each LGA. “Let us critically look at it and fit it into areas that truly need it,” he advised.

Hon. Olatunji Akinosi, in his remarks, called the bill “one of the most important in this 10th Assembly”, adding that Nigeria must move away from its obsession with academic certificates and embrace practical competence.

“We’ve placed too much value on paper qualifications,” Akinosi said. “Countries we emulate—like China, Germany, and the US—prioritise skills over credentials. Nigeria must follow suit if we truly want to grow.”

The lawmakers expressed optimism that the proposed legislation, when passed, would serve as a cornerstone for industrialisation and entrepreneurial growth in Nigeria.

Stakeholders from the public and private sectors, including educators, civil society groups, and development partners, attended the session and pledged support for the initiative.

Almustapha concluded with a call for collective responsibility. “The future of Nigeria rests in the hands of our youth,” he said. “It is our duty to provide them with the opportunities they deserve. Through skill training and empowerment, we can secure a better tomorrow.”