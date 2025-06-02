WAEC: Parent hires thugs to assault vice principal for preventing cheating

File image

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—SUSPECTED thugs hired by a parent of a student of Complete Child Development College, Aule, Akure, in Ondo State, reportedly beat-up the Vice Principal of the school for preventing his son from cheating in the ongoing West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, exams.

The Vice Principal, Mr Rotifa, was said to have prevented the student from cheating during the exam.

A preliminary report of the state government’s investigation on the assault of the Vice Principal, carried out by the Director of Schools, Ondo State Ministry of Education, stated that an android phone was discovered from the SS 3 student during the examination.

The report reads: “The incident started on May 26, when an android phone was found with one SS 3 student which is contrary to the rules and regulations of the school and Mr Rotifa, the Vice Principal of the school seized the phone from him.

“On Thursday, the mother of the student came to the school to fight with the school management so much that the proprietor of the school ordered that the phone be returned to her, which was done.

“The brother of the student, who happened to be an old student of the school, later came to the school to harass the Vice Principal and threatened to deal him.

“After school hours, the boys were seen loitering in the street and the proprietor was informed who told Mr Rotifa to go to the police station to lodge a complaint.

“He went and two policemen took him in their van to look for the boys probably for arrest.

“They couldn’t get them. On their way back to the station, the boys waylaid the Police van, stopped it, brought out Mr Rotifa and beat him up. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“According to the principal of the school, he has been discharged from the hospital but did not go back to his house for the fear of the boys coming back for him. Further investigations and efforts to get the culprit are in progress.

“Arrangements for the safety of the staff and students of the school for period of the remaining papers in WASSCE are ongoing.”

School keeps mum

Efforts to speak with the Principal of the school proved abortive.