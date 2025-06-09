US to deploy 700 marines to protest-hit Los Angeles

Law enforcement clash with demonstrators during a protest following federal immigration operations, in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California early on June 7, 2025. US President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 troops on June 7 to handle escalating protests against immigration enforcement raids in the Los Angeles area, a move the state’s governor termed “purposefully inflammatory.” Federal agents clashed with angry crowds in a Los Angeles suburb as protests stretched into a second night Saturday, shooting flash-bang grenades and shutting part of a freeway amid raids on undocumented migrants, reports said. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by RINGO CHIU has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [May 7] instead of [May 8]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.
President Donald Trump’s administration said Monday it was sending 700 US Marines to Los Angeles, sparking a furious response from California’s governor over the “deranged” deployment.
A senior administration official told AFP that after clashes over immigration raids “active-duty US Marines from Camp Pendleton will be deployed to Los Angeles to help protect federal agents and buildings.”
The official first gave a figure of 500 Marines, but later updated the number to 700.
The US military separately confirmed the deployment of “approximately 700 Marines” from an infantry battalion to the United States’ second-largest city following the unrest.
They would “seamlessly integrate” with National Guard forces that Republican President Trump deployed there without the consent of California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday.
The deployment was meant to ensure there were “adequate numbers of forces,” it added.
Newsom slammed the “deranged” decision Monday by “dictatorial” Trump in a post on X.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had first mentioned that the Marines could be deployed — a highly unusual measure against civilians — on Saturday.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.