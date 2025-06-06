Troops foil terrorists’ attacks on 2 communities in Borno, kill scores

FILE IMAGE

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—In yet another coordinated efforts by the ground forces and Air Component of North East ‘Operation HADIN KAI’, OPHK, scores of terrorists have been neutralised, with assorted arms and ammunition recovered, in a foiled attack on troops in Buratai, in Biu Local Government Area, and Mallam Fatori, in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

Buratai is the hometown of the former chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Yusuf Buratai (retd).

The failed attack on Buratai, occurred in the early hours of Thursday 5 June 2025, when the terrorists attempted to deceitfully infiltrate troops’ location from all approaches. The troops however, swiftly engaged the terrorists with heavy gunfire, while the Air Component provided close Air support to the gallant troops.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Captain Reuben Kuvangiya, yesterday said: “So far, troops have discovered several lifeless bodies of terrorists and recovered large cache of assorted arms and ammunition. Troops are currently exploiting the general area.

“Similarly, the troops of Mallam Fatori also foiled another attack by the terrorists, who attempted to attack troops’ location from different fronts. The troops engaged the insurgents with superior fire power, causing the terrorists to flee in disarray, with support from ACC air platforms. The resilient troops pursued the retreating terrorists after hours of gun duel, neutralising scores of the insurgents, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary discoveries, revealed several terrorists killed, with many AK-47 Rifles, General Purpose Machine Guns, Rocket Propelled Guns and other terrorists equipment have been recovered. Exploitation of the general area is currently ongoing by the determined troops, with Air Component and Nigerian Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command providing air supports.

“The coordinated efforts, again underscores the determined efforts to jointly deny the terrorists freedom of action by Operation HADIN KAI”. Kuvangiya stated