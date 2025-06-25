Tinubu to Sule: Do not concentrate on solid minerals and leave agric

—Sule appeals to Tinubu to resume oil exploration in Nasarawa

—Political coalition triggers are political IDPs—-Tinubu

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

President Bola Tinubu has advised Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa not to put his egg in one basket by concentrating on solid minerals development, but to give more priority to agricultural development in the state, which is part of his renewed hope agenda.

President Tinubu advised at the town hall meeting with stakeholders that culminated his one-day working visit to commission Governor Abdullahi Sule’s legacy projects on Wednesday in Lafia.

Tinubu, while giving his remarks during the twin hall meeting, commended Governor Sule for his laudable projects and hard work in ensuring the delivery of those critical projects to the people of Nasarawa.

“Sule is doing well. We will support whatever he brings to us. I can see the hard work, his determination to use available resources to bring stability and prosperity to the people of Nasarawa State.

“I could see the fertile land, the mechanisation efforts and the rice farms producing bags of rice from the state.

“We will work with you to ensure values are added to your solid mineral development, but do not because you are a solid mineral state, forget agriculture.

“We are going to make agriculture profitable and interesting for the youths and women. We will empower you through small-scale financing loans and opportunities for prosperity”, Tinubu said.

Mr. Tinubu described those triggering a coalition to unseat him in 2027 as “Political IDPs” noting they are doing that at their own peril.

He appealed to his supporters not to give attention to those involved in the political coalition because they will be fail.

In his remarks, governor Abdullahi Sule thanked the president for his visit to the state. He disclosed that his achievements are tight to the proceeds from subsidy removal and president Tinubu’s wise decision to increase allocation to states.

Governor Sule in a passionate also appealed begged president Tinubu order oil drilling workers to return to which was started in 2023 but has since stopped.

Sule noted that the oil and gas deposits in the state wish was abandoned is targeted at building Modula refineries when drilling is completed to add wealth and prosperity to the state and the nation at large.