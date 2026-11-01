Adeleke, Oyetola unite to deliver 1.5m votes for Tinubu

Tompolo donates 30 campaign vehicles, launches 10,000 canvassers

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The re-election campaign of President Bola Tinubu in Osun State received a boost at the weekend as Governor Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, pledged to work together to secure victory for the President in the 2027 election.

The commitment came as the Grand Patron of the President Bola Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, launched 10,000 canvassers and donated 30 campaign vehicles and public address systems to support the mobilisation drive.

Speaking at the launch held at Freedom Park, Osogbo, representatives of Adeleke and Oyetola called on political leaders and stakeholders to set aside their differences and work towards delivering the targeted 1.5 million votes for Tinubu in the state.

Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, who was represented by Bola Oyebamiji, urged the canvassers to approach the assignment with sincerity, discipline and commitment.

He cautioned them against hypocrisy, political pretence and complacency, while appealing to political leaders, interest groups and other stakeholders to put aside personal interests and differences.

“I appeal to all political leaders, interest groups, individuals and stakeholders to rise above selfish interests, personal ego and political differences. Let us demonstrate that political differences need not prevent us from pursuing a shared national objective.

“With unity of purpose, effective grassroots mobilisation and unwavering commitment, we can deliver the 1.5 million votes targeted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Osun State and secure victory for our party’s candidates at all levels,” he said.

In his remarks, Adeleke, who is the state coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council and was represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, described the launch of the canvassers and donation of vehicles as timely for the commencement of the President’s campaign in the state.

He urged coalition partners to put aside past disagreements and work together, saying the partnership was focused primarily on the presidential election.

“Our gathering is therefore a timely push to gain further momentum in the campaign process. We must therefore forget past disagreements and unite to deliver for the President.

“All coalition partners have a duty to overlook all previous relationship antagonism and join hands to deliver between 1.5 to 2 million votes for Mr President,” he said.

Earlier, Tompolo, who was represented by the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Dr Kestin Pondi, said the movement was targeting at least 90 per cent of the votes in Osun for Tinubu.

“We know that you are already going to vote for your brother. We know that you are already going to vote for your son. We know that you are already going to vote for the man who is moving Nigeria forward. But what we are going to tell you is that we don’t want your vote to be less than 90%,” he said.

Also speaking, the APC National Secretary, Dr Ajibola Basiru, said the canvassers would take the campaign to communities across the state to educate residents on the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration.

He cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and ongoing road projects as reasons for supporting the President’s re-election.

Basiru listed the Ilesa-Ife-Ibadan Expressway, Osogbo-Gbongan Expressway and Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan roads among the infrastructure projects, adding that the canvassers would explain the administration’s policies to residents.

The Osun State Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Adeolu Timothy, pledged that the canvassers would deliver on their mandate through effective grassroots mobilisation and monitoring.

He said the movement would reach residents across the state and encourage them not only to vote for Tinubu but also to support the campaign at the grassroots.