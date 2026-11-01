Enugu APC urges residents to verify political claims

By Dennis Agbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has urged residents to exercise caution when receiving and sharing political information ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC Campaign Council’s Spokesperson and Director of Public Communications, Steve Oruruo, made the appeal in a statement titled, “Unmasking the Alarmism of NDC: A Clarion Call for Enugu’s Extra Vigilance.”

Oruruo referred to public discussions surrounding the management of Amadeo Event Centre and a proposed town hall meeting involving the New Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He said the disagreement over the use of the facility was a matter involving the parties to a private agreement and urged political stakeholders to avoid drawing conclusions about the involvement of the state government without verified information.

The APC spokesperson also called on residents to verify reports, particularly those circulating on social media, before accepting or sharing them.

He said political discussions ahead of the 2027 elections should focus on candidates’ ideas, policies and capacity to deliver good governance.

Oruruo further highlighted the development programmes of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration, expressing confidence that the government’s record would feature prominently in the electoral contest.

He urged Ndi Enugu to remain vigilant, promote issue-based political engagement and assess the proposals and records of political parties as the state approaches the 2027 general elections.