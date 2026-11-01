‘I searched and found’ – Pastor Jimmy Odukoya confirms marriage to Pastor Mo Jasmine

Former Nollywood actor turned cleric, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, has confirmed his marriage to his fiancée, Pastor Mo Jasmine.

Odukoya made the announcement during a church service, where he invited his new wife onto the altar and introduced her to the

congregation.

The confirmation comes a day after the cleric hinted that he had found love again, sharing a photograph of his and his fiancée’s hands, both wearing rings.

Sharing their love story with the congregation, Odukoya said he had been searching for a suitable partner before finding his wife.

“You know, the Bible said it is not good, it said I will find someone suitable. When Adam saw, he said this is the flesh of my flesh, bone of my bone, I was looking and searching, and I found. Some of you saw the post, some people said is it artwork, no it’s my wife; allow me to introduce to you for the first time, Pastor Mrs. Odukoya, a new first lady, my wife. Pastor Mo Odukoya,” he said.

The marriage marks a new chapter in Odukoya’s personal life following the end of his previous marriage to Oluwakemi Sade Banjoko.

The former couple got married in London in March 2013 and had two children together before their separation.

Vanguard News