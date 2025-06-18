Tinubu reiterates commitment to fast-track approvals for viable projects

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu restated on Tuesday the determination of his administration to fast-track approvals for viable infrastructural projects in the country.



Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, made this known at the 2025 Nigeria Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Summit on Tuesday in Abuja.



The President, therefore, urged private sector partners to be focused and more committed.



According to him, what matters to the average Nigerian is the availability of basic infrastructure such as power, roads, health facilities and quality schools.



He called for a strengthened public-private sector partnership that emphasises innovation, efficiency, commitment and integrity above mere capital and investments.



“We need more than investment. We need innovation, we need efficiency, and, above all, we need integrity.



“I urge you to look beyond the risks and recognise the immense opportunity to shape a nation that is not just rising but ready.



“The projects that emerge from this summit must not gather dust on paper or linger in bureaucratic limbo.



“We will fast-track approvals for viable projects. We will ensure coordination across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to enable swift implementation.



“We do this because we know that what matters to the average Nigerian is not promises but power in their homes, roads to their farms, access to clean water, modern hospitals, and quality schools. We must build.



“We must deliver. And we must do it together,” he said.



He observed that a 21st-century economy cannot be built on 20th-century infrastructure, pointing out that the “old model of public-only infrastructure funding is no longer sustainable.



“Our national aspirations far exceed what public budgets alone can deliver. That is why we must innovate and work together.



“We are not looking for investors to carry burdens. We are offering opportunities to create value.

“We seek long-term partners who are ready to help us bridge our infrastructure gap with purpose and precision,” he added.



Tinubu recalled that his administration, on the assumption of office two years ago, was quite aware “that a functional relationship between the public and private sectors would be the magic wand of transformation.”



He reaffirmed that the administration was still fully committed to that very public-private partnership that is passionate about delivering sustainable and inclusive infrastructure.



“We have strengthened the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission and enhanced its capacity to regulate, superintend, and de-risk PPP transactions.



“We are determined to deliver infrastructure that is both sustainable and inclusive. Our economic reforms have laid a stable foundation.



“From the removal of unsustainable subsidies to the liberalisation of the foreign exchange regime and the optimisation of government revenues, we have acted boldly and responsibly.



“We are streamlining bureaucratic bottlenecks and improving transparency in our project pipelines.

“We have aligned our processes with global best practices and investor expectations.”



The President urged participants to ensure the event is “remembered not for fine speeches, but for bankable projects, signed deals, and enduring progress.”



The Minister of Interior, Mr Tunji Ojo, commended the ICRC for championing game-changing projects across diverse sectors.



Ojo noted that with President Tinubu and Vice-President Shettima in the saddle, Nigeria is taking its rightful place in the comity of nations.



The Regional Director, Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, IFC, Dahlia Khalifa, applauded the ongoing reform in Nigeria’s PPP framework.



Khalifa acknowledged the IFC’s collaboration with authorities across key sectors to achieve the country’s overall objectives and strengthen the existing relationship between the organisation and Nigeria.



She added that Nigeria under President Tinubu has demonstrated firm commitments to timely and transparent resolution of disputes arising from PPP projects.



Solomon Quaynor, the Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation at the African Development Bank, said the theme of the summit implies that partnerships are not just optional but are essential.



He said the infrastructure deficits “demand that the government and the private sector work together in commercially viable PPPs.”



Quaynor added that the bank was working with other partners on the Lagos-Abidjan highway project to boost regional economic integration in West Africa.



“PPPs are complex long-term projects. They need to be designed properly and designed to survive different political administrations because by their very nature, they are long-term,” he stated.

