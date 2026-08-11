Tinubu moves to double livestock sector’s $32bn economic contribution

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu yesterday disclosed moves to double livestock sector’s $32 billion economic contribution.



Tinubu, who spoke at the opening of the 9th All Africa Conference on Animal Agriculture holding in Abuja, said the target was basically part of efforts by his administration to boost food security, create jobs and diversify the economy.



Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the President said Nigeria’s livestock sector currently contributes more than $32billion annually to the national economy, stressing that the industry remained a major source of food, employment and economic opportunities.



While formally declaring the conference open and reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to providing leadership in Africa’s livestock transformation, Tinubu said: “Our national strategy aims to double the sector’s economic contributions to position Nigeria as a leading hub for livestock production and processing in Africa.”



According to him, Nigeria has over 58 million cattle, 64 million sheep, 124 million goats and 660 million poultry species supporting livelihoods across the country.



He said his administration had placed agriculture and food security at the centre of its Renewed Hope Agenda, maintaining that his establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development in July 2024 was a sheer demonstration of his government’s commitment to transforming agriculture in Nigeria.



“The establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development marked the beginning of a comprehensive national livestock transformation programme,” he said.



He said the ministry was created to transform livestock production from largely subsistence and traditional practices into a modern, technology-driven, commercially competitive and globally integrated industry.



The President also explained that the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy was among the initiatives being implemented to unlock opportunities in the sector, while the strategy was designed to increase livestock productivity, strengthen value chains, improve animal health services, expand commercial feed production, enhance livestock genetics and promote climate-smart production systems.



He said: “The strategy focuses on increasing livestock productivity, strengthening value chains, improving animal health services, expanding commercial feed production, enhancing livestock genetics, promoting climate-smart production systems, improving peacebuilding, and positioning Nigeria as a regional hub for livestock investment and exports.”



Tinubu added that promotion of ranching and modern livestock production systems was what his administration was doing to improve productivity and reduce conflicts associated with traditional livestock production.



He said his administration had been making efforts to attract investors into various value chains of the sector, including dairy, meat processing, leather, feed milling and livestock infrastructure.



“Our ongoing dairy transformation programme seeks to double local milk production through improved genetics, better nutrition, modern breeding systems, and stronger private sector participation”, he said.



He further stated that his administration had initiated programmes to promote improved breeds, pasture development, commercial feed production, milk collection infrastructure, private dairy investments and modern processing facilities.