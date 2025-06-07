Tinubu mourns highlife legend Mike Ejeagha

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and many fans of Mike Ejeagha, one of Nigeria’s greatest folklorists, songwriters, and musicians in the Igbo language, who passed on to eternity on Friday at 95.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, noted that Mike Ejeagha used his music and distinctive storytelling style to preserve and project Igbo culture and customs, inspiring generations.

“May the spirit and values of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s music continue to remind us that music has the power to revive, heal and redirect energy towards worthy causes that help build our nation,” said Tinubu.

The President commended the Enugu State Government, led by Governor Peter Mbah, for honouring the music icon while still alive.

President Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort to all who mourn his loss.