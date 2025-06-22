Smart School building collapses days after contract revocation in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

A building under construction for a Smart School staff quarters in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has collapsed just days after the contract was revoked by the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB).

The structure, which was part of a project awarded during the tenure of the previous NSUBEB leadership under Mr. Dan’Azimi, caved in shortly after a rainfall.

The current Chairman of NSUBEB, Dr. Mohammed Kassim, had recently embarked on a tour to inspect ongoing and completed projects across the state. During the inspection of the Smart School quarters site in Lafia, he expressed serious dissatisfaction with the poor quality of work and immediately ordered its suspension.

According to Dr. Kassim, the building failed to meet acceptable standards and posed a safety risk. He summoned the contractor to appear at the site for clarification, but the contractor reportedly failed to show up. A few days later, the building collapsed.

Dr. Kassim has since issued a strong warning to all contractors handling government projects, stating that the board will not tolerate substandard work. He emphasized that no payments would be made to any contractor who delivers shoddy work, no matter their connections or previous agreements.

The contractor responsible for the collapsed building has been summoned to appear before the board to provide a detailed explanation regarding the incident.

NSUBEB assured the public that measures are being put in place to ensure strict compliance with project standards moving forward.