Respiratory problems, skin conditions: Bayelsa communities cry out over gas flaring

•Judah Sukuruowei… Okolobiri community’s paramount ruler

By Samuel Oyadongha, GBARAIN

Residents of the Okolobiri community and other settlements in the Gbarian/Ekpetiama Kingdoms in Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, have raised the alarm over purported toxic fumes and vibrations in their homes, allegedly triggered by gas flaring from the Gbarian-Ubie Integrated Oil and Gas Processing Plant.

They said it was causing the people respiratory problems, skin conditions, and other ailments, which have become widespread.

The inhabitants claimed that for years, they have been plagued by strange vibrations and loud noises of gas flares from the plant, a facility that was, until recently, operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) before it completely divested its onshore facilities and was replaced by Renaissance Africa Energy.

The gas flares, a seemingly endless inferno, had become a part of their lives, bringing no benefits but suffering.

Death ratio has snowballed — Sukuruowei, Okolobiri community monarch weeps

The Amananaowei (paramount ruler) of the Okolobiri community, Judah Sukuruowei, noted with regret that the air now reeks of toxic fumes, with their once pristine waters polluted.

His words: “We have been experiencing serious vibration because of the gas flare in the neighboring Obunagha community. The flaring volume is too high. It is affecting buildings in the community.”

“At night, if you are not careful enough, you will think that people are trying to rob your house. You will see all the windows and doors vibrating. Sometimes I will wake up and check whether something is happening.

“Our people rely on our river water, but now we don’t have water to drink because it is polluted by gas. There is no public potable water. Our roofing sheets are also affected, just as our health is being affected, as we are inhaling the noxious gases.

“The rate of death has increased in our environment too; even very young children are dying unexpected deaths. The government should do something about it,” he said.

Our crops, fish affected — Keniwenimo, Mother.

Tuaweri Keniwenimo, a mother and community women leader, spoke about the impact on their crops, fishing activities, and the hardship faced by women and children.

She said, “This gas flaring is affecting us badly from the very beginning of the flaring in our community. I am a mother, so when it comes to matters like this, I will talk a lot because it is affecting our children seriously, including our crops and farming activities.”

“Most women in the community built houses to support our husbands through farming. Due to the gas flaring, crops are not as productive as they used to be. It is the same thing with fishing; fishing efforts are not yielding much again, even the little catch, and we discover they are tasteless,” she said.

Walls cracking, roofs damaged — Esyine, a native

Sharack Esyine, an indigene, highlighted the scientific evidence of the harm caused by the flaring. “It is not just a local issue,” he said, pointing at the flickering flames. “Gas flaring contributes to climate change and has serious health implications. We need to hold the company accountable.”

“Recently, we have had a very intense and increased gas flaring resulting in disturbing noise and vibrations to the extent that it is causing walls to crack and destroying the roofs of buildings. This thing (increasing the intensity of the flare) happens mainly at certain intervals within the month.

“When they increase the volume of gas flared, that is when we feel the vibration, noise, and cracks on our walls. So, I don’t know how those who are closer to that flare are even surviving. These greenhouse gases are known to cause cancer and other ailments; as you can see, people just die abruptly, which was not proper and normal in our environment before this gas flare.

“There are standard procedures provided by the international community on how to flare gas. There are agencies responsible for monitoring the level of greenhouse gases that are being emitted by these companies.”

NOSDRA, NESREA not checking oil companies — Morris, EDEN deputy director

Following the outcry of the natives, the deputy director of the Environmental Defenders Network, EDEN, Alagoa Morris, on an advocacy visit to the area, said the Okolobiri community situation was not different from that of other communities in the Gbarain kingdom, such as Obunagha, Koroama, and Polaku, including Gbarantoru in the Ekpetiama Kingdom.

He faulted the relevant monitoring agencies, including the National Oil Spill Detection and Regulation Agency (NOSDRA) and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), for failing to monitor the companies responsible for the flaring

“The Federal Ministry of Environment, through NESREA, should take up this matter as a matter of urgent importance to address this lingering issue. The relevant agencies of the Bayelsa State government, especially the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Mineral Resources, should step in on behalf of affected communities to ensure the concerns are addressed as soon as possible,” Morris said.

He urged the impacted communities in the Gbarain kingdom, especially Okolobiri in this instance, to continue to observe keenly and, if possible, document dates and times of incidents, including photographs and video evidence.

Vanguard News