Benue: Displaced survivors cry out over poor feeding, living conditions

By Dapo Akinrefon, Omeiza Ajayi, Peter Duru, John Alechenu, Luminous Jannamike, Jeff Agbodo

MAKURDI — Hundreds of internally displaced persons, IDPs, from Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, yesterday, cried out over their poor feeding and living conditions.

They staged a peaceful protest in Makurdi, over alleged food shortages at their temporary shelter.

The displaced persons, who are currently taking refuge at the Makurdi International Ultra Modern Market following last Friday and Saturday’s deadly attacks by suspected armed herders, during which no fewer than 200 men, women and children were killed, marched through the busy Abu King Shuluwa Road, chanting solidarity songs and demanding immediate intervention.

But the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, has alleged that the protest was sponsored.

This came as presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, berated President Bola Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, over their alleged insensitivity to the tragedy which befell the people of the state.

Also, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue State, calling it a ‘political spectacle’ rather than a sincere effort to address the state’s security issues or sympathise with victims of violence.

Rights activist and lawyer, Dele Farotimi, on his part said it would have been better if the President had not visited Benue State than to visit the state and remain unfeeling towards the plight of its people.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume to coordinate a committee for the resolution of the crisis in Benue State.

The lawmaker representing for Zamfara West Senatorial District, Senator Abdul-Aziz Yari, has told the people of Benue State that President Tinubu does not make empty threats, just as he expressed confidence that he would go after those behind the recent killings in Yelewata and bring them to book.

It will be recalled that President Tinubu was in Benue State, Wednesday, on a condolence visit following the massacre of roughly 200 people by suspected armed herdsmen.

Attack victims lament, bemoan neglect, inadequate food

The IDPs, during yesterday’s protest, lamented what they described as government neglect and inadequate relief materials, particularly food.

They appealed to both the state and federal governments to either provide sufficient aid or facilitate their safe return to their ancestral homes.

The protesters who held up traffic on the Abu King Shuluwa Road for several hours also raised concerns over sharing of money donated for their upkeep by the SGF, Akume and another serving senator from the state amounting to N12million.

One of the protesters, who identified himself as Liambe fumed, “They brought us here from our community but left us in hunger. Even the money that was donated to us by Senator Akume nobody has given us anything. So, we want them to either treat us well or return us back to our community. It is better for us that way.”

Reacting, the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, claimed that the protest was sponsored.

The Administrative Officer of BSEMA, Dr. Donald Komgbenda, who spoke on behalf of the agency, debunked claims that the IDPs were denied basic needs and the cash donation by Senator Akume.

His words: “It was a sponsored protest. When we came to this camp, the people that we brought to the camp were about 190, which is about 101 households.

“That night, we were able to give them accommodation. So, Tuesday when the SGF visited the camp, he pledged to give the community N10million and another Senator gave N2million.

“It was Wednesday that a member of the House of Representative came and redeemed his pledge. And at the meeting we had, they directed that the Yelewata community be given N6 million while the balance of N6 million be used by camp management and partners to respond to certain things.

“This morning, there was anxiety by some of the people that came out that they wanted to be part of the sharing. They were the ones that instigated the people to protest.

“They only used and relied on the issue of lack of food as cover to stage the protest because right now, we are distributing food to them. When they came, we wanted to profile them before sharing food. If we do not do that, we might at the end of the day give the food to people who are not supposed to be beneficiaries.

“We were trying to profile them, allocate rooms to them before we know the household number that we have, after which we start sharing the food that would reach everybody. But while we were waiting for the data to be fully collated, we have been distributing food in block on a daily basis.

“The first two days that we came, we cooked for them but because we felt that we could not continue to cook for them everyday, given that the crowd of the first two days was about 190 and suddenly it became about 3,541, so, we decided to give them raw food.

“We are profiling them, and you know that if you have a situation like this, it takes few days before things settle down and get organised.”

Peter Obi slams Tinubu, Alia over alleged insensitivity Mr. Obi has expressed disappointment that the President and his host instead of taking into account the solemn responsibility of mourning with victims of the attack chose to turn the condolence visit into a campaign rally.

In a post on his X handle, the former Amambra State governor said: “We pleaded that the President should show leadership and visit Benue and Niger states in the spirit of deep national mourning, to offer compassion and solidarity to families torn apart by the senseless massacre of over 200 innocent Nigerians in Benue State and flooding that killed similar number in Niger State.

“But what we saw in the Benue visit was instead of a solemn, reflective visit, a display that would have been more befitting for the commissioning of reconstructed Enugu-Makurdi highway, a critical road connecting South and Northern Nigeria which had become impassable for years.

“The President arrived not in mourning cloth but in celebratory agbada attire, like it was an occasion for joy.

“Even more heartbreaking is the role of the state. Rather than being in mourning mood and weeping declared a public holiday, not for reflection or prayer, but to organise fanfare.

“Schools were shut down. Children who should be mourning their slaughtered classmates, and parents were instead lined up in the rain, rehearsed to sing and dance for the President. In what kind of country does this happen?

“We have tragically arrived at a point where condolence visits have become carnivals. A time that should be marked by silence and solemnity is now polluted by banners, music, and rehearsed spectacles.

“Precious Nigerian lives have been lost, yet we’re clapping, singing, and organising processions, as though this were a campaign rally.

“This is not how any compassionate nation behaves. The energy, resources, and logistics poured into this charade could have gone into food supplies, temporary shelters, medical aid, school support, and trauma counselling for grieving families. Instead, we chose optics over empathy.

“Look elsewhere: When President Ramaphosa visited Mthatha after the floods in South Africa, there were no drums. No staged crowds. No rented cheers. Just presence, silence, and action. When Prime Minister Modi went to the site of a crash, no one lined up to welcome him. He came, he mourned, he acted. That is what leadership looks like in moments of pain.

“We must ask ourselves: What kind of people have we become?

“Enough of this culture of impunity. We are not at war, yet our nation is bleeding, and we are clapping. It is not only insensitive, it is dangerous.

“Let us not forget: These were human beings, children, mothers, fathers whose blood cries out for justice. When very sad incidents like this turns to campaign or festival, our nation is losing its soul.”

Tinubu’s visit to Benue, a political show — Atiku

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, in a chat with Vanguard said: “It’s commendable when a leader empathizes with the people, offering a shoulder to lean on and sharing in their grief is a mark of true leadership.

However, the visit was marred by political theatrics. Children were lined up on the highway, waving at the president in the rain, subjecting them to such conditions was unnecessary.

“The same security agencies that failed to prevent or investigate this tragedy were quick to tear-gas peaceful protesters demanding accountability for their safety. This is unacceptable.

“When you mis-diagnose a problem, the solution will inevitably be flawed, garbage in, garbage out. Look at the individuals heading the security portfolios: they’re politicians, not experts. They’re focused on political gains rather than the demands of their roles.

“Inclusiveness is a tool for national unity and stability. When you dismiss or alienate people, they will inevitably create chaos.

“The focus on 2027 is distracting from pressing issues, leaving problems unaddressed and insecurity rampant. There’s nothing new this administration has introduced to tackle these challenges.”

It would have been better if Tinubu didn’t visit — Farotimi

Lagos-based lawyer, Dele Farotimi, in his reaction, said the only person, who said anything of note during the president’s visit to Makurdi, was the Tor Tiv V, Ochivirigh Prof. James Ayatse, who described the attacks as a “calculated, well-planned, full-scale genocidal invasion and land grabbing campaign by herder terrorists and bandits.

“I must say very quickly that it would have been better if the president didn’t go.

“The only thing worthy of anybody’s time was the words of the Tor Tiv, who spoke extensively to the reality of the situation in the Benue trough and spoke eloquently to the pains of the victims.

“Other than that, all the president had to offer were mere windows into his pre-occupation and what truly concerns his aides and assistants.

“In Benue, they knew exactly what was of importance to the president, so, they ensured that they put up the necessary theatre for 2027.

“The death of over 200 people did not count much, they were mentioned only in passing, and you would have been excused that it was a political event.

“The primary reason the state exists is to protect the lives and property of the citizens. We’ve almost lost our capacity to be shocked. Over 200 human beings were murdered, and the President went to Benue and was talking as if he were preparing for a campaign rally.

“It was more or less that they went to dance on the graves of some of whom may not even be identified. Let the state begin to protect the lives and property of the citizens.”

Tinubu directs Akume to lead C’ttee on Benue crisis

Director, Information and Public Relations in the Office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja said the SGF will now coordinate the committee emplaced on the Benue crisis.

The statement, said: “SGF commended the President’s courageous initiative to witness first hand the incessant conflicts faced by the state and to reaffirm the government’s dedication to resolve the ongoing conflicts. During his visit, Mr. President engaged with key stakeholders at a town-hall meeting where crucial matters towards nipping the lingering killings in the bud were ironed out in order to restore peace in the State.

“As part of efforts to find lasting solution to the killings in the state, Mr. President has directed the SGF to coordinate the formation of a committee of key stakeholders to fast track the process of restoring enduring peace in the affected parts of the state in line with his renewed hope agenda. The committee will comprise former governors of the state, the Tor Tiv, Och’Idoma, the SGF as well as other key stakeholders to meet with President Tinubu in Abuja to fashion out workable modality to end the killings.

“He, therefore, assured Mr. President of his unwavering commitment to adhere to the tenets of his directive to work hand-in-hand with all stakeholders, local communities, civil society, security agencies, and traditional rulers, to develop and implement comprehensive strategies that address root causes, promote reconciliation, and foster long-term peace and stability in the state,” the statement added.

Tinubu doesn’t make empty threats — Yari

Also, Senator Yari, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Water Resources, while condemning what he described as “gruesome murder of the innocent and harmless” also sought what he identified as “the whole-of-society” approach to combating insecurity.

He said: “The president is capable of containing the situation and even if it means adopting totally extreme strategies to give every part of the nation peace, he would do it, because he was elected to secure the nation and the people and this much he understands.

“His (Tinubu’s) decision to suspend everything he was doing and to keep others on hold are worthy of note. If we understood the responsibilities associated with the office of the president, we would see the empathy in his decision to personally visit Benue.

“He could have delegated a high-powered team to visit and stand in for him while he’d go on with his other commitments, but he decided to show leadership and identify with the people, who showed him love through their votes and also believed in his person and leadership.

“I can assure the people of Benue and Nigeria in general that those behind this dastardly act will not get away with their mindlessness. Those in charge of security also know the implication of not living up to billing, so no one is kidding here.

“The criminals will be apprehended sooner than we all can ever imagine. The president doesn’t issue an empty threat. He meant what he said and said what he meant. They will not get away with this, and whatever their motive was, we will also unravel soon. But, ultimately, this madness has to stop, and it will stop.”

Bring perpetrators to justice, says Police Trust Fund boss

Executive Secretary of Nigeria Police Trust Fund, NPTF, Femi Sheidu, has called on police and other security operatives to arrest the killers of indigenes of Benue communities and bring perpetrators to justice.

Sheidu during the commissioning of the Smart Divisional Police Division in Akaeze, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, built by the Trust Fund, said: “This tragic incident reminds us of the fragility of peace and the urgent need for a strong and responsive policing system that can both deter and respond swiftly to such threats. Violence against these Nigerians, whether driven by communal tensions, criminality or insurgent activities must never be normalized.”