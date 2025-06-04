PDP to APC: 2027 will be a referendum on your failures

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that the 2027 general elections will serve as a referendum on the failures of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

The party criticised the APC for its handling of insecurity, economic hardship, and governance, vowing to hold the government accountable for its shortcomings.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, made the statement during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

He emphasised that the PDP is positioning itself as a credible alternative to rescue Nigeria from what he described as the APC’s misguided policies and propaganda.

Ologunagba highlighted the APC government’s inability to address critical national challenges, citing rising insecurity and economic hardship. He revealed that over 600 Nigerians have been killed in the last two years, accusing the government of being indifferent to the plight of citizens.

“In two years, over 600 Nigerians have been killed. That’s on record. This government celebrates defection like it’s celebrating successful policy, that’s an indictment,” he said.

The PDP spokesman also criticised the APC’s economic policies, questioning the rationale behind the $24.5 billion loan request to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

He argued that the government has failed to deliver tangible results, leaving over 100 million Nigerians to survive on less than $2 a day.

“The president asked for a $24.5 billion loan to cushion the effect of subsidy removal, two years after. Where is the money? We were told subsidy removal would free up funds, where are the results?” he asked.

On democracy, Ologunagba condemned the alleged preference for a one-party state by the APC, describing it as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy. He reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to multi-party democracy and stressed the need for robust opposition and accountability.

“We’ve heard the president openly express a preference for a one-party state, that’s dangerous. Let me say it again: the idea of a one-party state must perish. It will not happen in this country,” he declared.

The PDP spokesman also criticised the National Assembly for failing to act as a check on the executive, accusing it of rubber-stamping the president’s actions instead of addressing the suffering of Nigerians.

“The National Assembly is supposed to interrogate executive actions, but they’re failing. They’ve declared that whatever the president says is okay by them. The Senate President has become a choirmaster, singing praises while the people suffer,” he said.

Ologunagba further outlined the PDP’s internal efforts to unify its structures and prepare for the 2027 elections. He revealed that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on June 30 will continue the trajectory of reconciliation and rebuilding.

“We are on course. Slowly but surely, we are rebuilding this party for 2027. The next NEC is on June 30. That will continue the trajectory of unifying this party,” he stated.

He also emphasised the PDP’s internal unity and structural readiness, noting that the party’s recent NEC meeting demonstrated its resilience and organisational strength.

“One thing the NEC meeting signposts is the resilience, the capacity, and the orderliness for which the PDP is known. The party has the capacity to activate at appropriate times its organs… in line with its constitution,” he said.

Ologunagba revealed that the party’s key organs, including the Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees (BOT), the National Working Committee (NWC), and the National Assembly Caucus, were united in their resolve to rebuild the PDP.

“The Governor’s Forum, the BOT, the National Working Committee, the National Assembly Caucus, everyone was united. We are determined. And we’re doing all of this, not just for this party… it goes to the bigger issue of democracy in Nigeria,” he stated.

He urged Nigerians to hold the APC government accountable, emphasising that democracy remains the only path to national progress.

“Let’s hold this government to account. Let’s tell our people that democracy is the only way. We are not in a one-party state. We are not in a monarchy. We want to be Nigerians, and we want to be able to pursue happiness and opportunity,” Ologunagba said.