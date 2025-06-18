‘No bra, no exam’: Ogun University’s dress code sparks mixed reactions online

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU)

The management of Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State has sparked a conversation online over the enforcement of its ‘no bra, no examination’ policy.

On Tuesday, a viral video on X purportedly showed officials of the institution inspecting female students before they are admitted into exam halls.

In the video, the female students stood in line while the officials touched their chests to determine whether they wore underwear.

However, the 10-second clip generated mixed reactions online from Nigerians on X.

While some X users commended the university management, others argued that the policy is a misplaced priority.

Below are some of the reactions.

Idiocy is overtaking the Nigerian space. A public university enforces a 'no-bra-no-entry' policy for females students. Next, antiquated authorities of @oou_agoiwoye will seek to know if the girls are wearing pants?

Pervs!https://t.co/MrzNCaG1C5 accreditation should be reviewed https://t.co/GwU5qJgOlQ — Eze Eluchie (@Ezeluchie) June 17, 2025

No Bra, No Entry…

Olabisis Onabanjo University (OOU) enforces new policy before students are granted entry into exam halls.



Way to go or misplaced priorities? pic.twitter.com/ppiySCTrnu — The Pickers (@9jaPickers) June 17, 2025

Honestly, leaving the house to write an exam without wearing a bra is not appropriate, as it may not reflect the level of decency expected in such settings. It's a school not a club or party https://t.co/irYAn1qbxE — Tifẹ́ (@Inijesu11) June 17, 2025