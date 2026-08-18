‘You can do your car spotting, but don’t obstruct road’ — Lagos govt

Lagos Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab

By Adewale Adesewa

The Lagos State Government has warned car enthusiasts against conducting car-spotting activities on public roads, saying such activities must not obstruct traffic or constitute a nuisance.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, issued the warning in a post on X on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, following a video circulating online showing car-spotting activities in Lagos.

You can do your car spotting without constituting a nuisance or obstructing the road in any way. You are welcome to visit car lots and engage in your car-spotting activities there. However, staying on the road for this purpose will not be allowed in any way.



Aside from being a… https://t.co/LPr8j7oxJN — Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) August 18, 2026

Wahab said car enthusiasts are free to pursue their interest but should do so without disrupting road users or interfering with other people’s privacy.



“You can do your car spotting without constituting a nuisance or obstructing the road in any way.”

He encouraged car spotters to visit car lots and other appropriate locations where they can observe and photograph vehicles without interfering with traffic.

“You are welcome to visit car lots and engage in your car-spotting activities there.”



However, the commissioner made it clear that remaining on public roads specifically for car spotting would not be permitted.

“However, staying on the road for this purpose will not be allowed in any way.”



Wahab also raised privacy concerns, describing roadside car spotting as a nuisance and warning that the state government would not tolerate activities it considers a breach of privacy.

“Aside from being a nuisance, it is also a breach of privacy and will not be tolerated by the State Government.”

The warning comes as car spotting—where enthusiasts gather to photograph or record luxury, exotic and high-performance vehicles—continues to attract attention in Lagos.

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