Sanwo-Olu awards LASU best graduates N20m each

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Elizabeth Osayande

OJO, LAGOS — Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday announced a N20 million cash reward for each of the Lagos State University (LASU) best graduating students in the ongoing 29th and 30th Combined Convocation Ceremonies.

The governor announced the reward during the grand finale of the convocation held at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, LASU Main Campus, Ojo.

For the 2024/2025 academic session, Ayilara Olawale of the Department of Project Management Technology emerged the overall best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.96, graduating with First Class Honours.

For the 2025/2026 academic session, Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide of the Department of Aerospace Engineering emerged the overall best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.97, also graduating with First Class Honours.

Sanwo-Olu said the reward was in recognition of the students’ academic excellence, diligence and commitment to making Lagos State and LASU proud.

A total of 20,604 students are graduating across the two academic sessions, with 375 graduands receiving Doctorate degrees at the grand finale.

The governor’s gesture was applauded by students, parents and alumni, who described it as an incentive for academic excellence and a demonstration of the state government’s support for education.