Tinubu appoints Enitan new head of civil service

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), effective August 27, 2026.

The appointment was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on his X platform on Wednesday.

Enitan succeeds Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who is due to retire from the Federal Civil Service upon attaining the statutory retirement age of 60.

According to the statement, Enitan, an indigene of Osun State, is currently the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service.

He has served as a Permanent Secretary for seven years and seven months, during which he worked at the Ministry of Police Affairs, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Office of the Vice President. He is currently the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education.

The Presidency said Enitan brings considerable institutional experience and a deep understanding of the operations of the Federal Civil Service to his new responsibility.

President Tinubu expressed appreciation to Walson-Jack for her service to the nation and for the reforms, impact and innovations recorded in the Civil Service during her tenure.

The President wished her a fulfilling life after service and commended her for her years of dedicated public service.

Tinubu charged the incoming Head of the Civil Service to consolidate the reforms and innovations already underway, deepen professionalism and efficiency across the service, and build a more effective and responsive Civil Service capable of delivering on the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He further urged Enitan to lead a Civil Service that is professional, merit-driven, accountable, innovative and responsive to the needs and aspirations of Nigerians.

Enitan was born on December 12, 1966. He attended Ajibode Grammar School, Ibadan, and the College of Arts and Science, Ile-Ife, before proceeding to the University of Lagos, where he graduated in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Banking.

In 2015, he obtained a Master of Science degree in Public Policy Analysis from Nasarawa State University, Lafia.