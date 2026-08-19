My marriage crashed because I had over 10 miscarriages – Actress Doris Ogala

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By Adewale Adesewa

Nollywood actress and now governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Abia State, Doris Ogala, has opened up about her past relationships, marriage and personal struggles.

During a recent interview on The Clarity Zone podcast hosted by Nedu Wazobia, Ogala was asked who would be the state’s “first man” if she eventually became governor of Abia State; the actress said she was single.

According to Ogala, she got married after dating Pastor Chris Okafor, leader and founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, also known as Liberation City, from 2017 to 2019.

She said the marriage ended in 2022 due to multiple miscarriages.

“I’m single now. I dated Pastor Chris Okafor from 2017 to 2019 and then I got married, but my marriage still crashed in 2022 because I had over 10 miscarriages,” the actress said.

Ogala became visibly emotional while recounting the experience, highlighting the difficult period she went through in her personal life.

She also spoke about her previous political experience, noting that she had served as a Special Adviser before her current bid to become governor of Abia State.

Ogala faces a difficult task to unseat the incumbent governor, Alex Otti, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Labour Party.